Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $316.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.