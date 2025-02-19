Videndum (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) Shares Down 57.7% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 57.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 51,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 12,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Videndum Trading Down 57.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

