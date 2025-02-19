Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after buying an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

NYSE V opened at $356.04 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $356.74. The stock has a market cap of $661.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

