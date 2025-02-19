Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 223.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 317,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 165,177 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

