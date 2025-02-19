Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

