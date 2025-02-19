Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $3.50 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 278.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,433 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

