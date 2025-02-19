Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVSU stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

