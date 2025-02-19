Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on March 3rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
