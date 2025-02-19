Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.16 and last traded at C$98.86, with a volume of 464808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

