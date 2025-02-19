WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Plans — Dividend of $0.07

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

WillScot Mobile Mini has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 2,326,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,557. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

