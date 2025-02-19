Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:WWW opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.88. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $806,235.42. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

