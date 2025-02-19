Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 702,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,221,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.39 ($0.11).
Zenith Energy Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.
About Zenith Energy
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zenith Energy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.