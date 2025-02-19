Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 702,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,221,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.39 ($0.11).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

