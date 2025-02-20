21,000 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Centene by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

