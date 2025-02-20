482 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $814.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

