51,761 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Acquired by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Banco de Chile accounts for approximately 1.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 8.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCH. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of BCH opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

