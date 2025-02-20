7,043 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Patterson Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,183,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 258,042 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 43.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

