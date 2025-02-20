87,246 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFSV opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.