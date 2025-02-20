Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SouthState by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SouthState by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

SSB opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

