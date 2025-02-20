Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.