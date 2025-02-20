Able Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Able Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBDC. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.