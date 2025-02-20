Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,226 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 518,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.