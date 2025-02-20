Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

