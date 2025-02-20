Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 11,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,631,812. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,834,455 shares of company stock worth $256,987,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.