Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 290.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,504 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 502,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,496,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,539,000 after buying an additional 522,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.