Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $4.94 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 207,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GDS by 7,553.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 602,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $27,212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $9,993,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $43.01 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.12.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
