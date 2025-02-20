Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $4.94 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 207,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GDS by 7,553.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 602,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $27,212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $9,993,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $43.01 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

