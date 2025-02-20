Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 304,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

