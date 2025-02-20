American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

