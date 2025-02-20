Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$684.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.1 million. Appian also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.17-0.22 EPS.

APPN stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

