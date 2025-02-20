Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. Announces RAD-R Contract with Major RetailerOn February 19, 2025, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AITX) revealed in a Form 8-K filing the signing of a significant contrac

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’s 8K filing here.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.
