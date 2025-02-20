Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires Shares of 551 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

