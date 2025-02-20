Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $191,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

