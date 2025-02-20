Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $53,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Stock Down 0.0 %
CCI opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCI
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.