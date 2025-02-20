Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $89,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,759,000 after acquiring an additional 129,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,814,000 after acquiring an additional 85,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,814,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Elevance Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after buying an additional 334,552 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $391.86 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

