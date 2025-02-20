Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases Shares of 251 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $374.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.73. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

