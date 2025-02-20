Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. PHINIA comprises 6.9% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in PHINIA by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4,502.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.
PHINIA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
PHINIA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHIN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHIN
About PHINIA
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.
Further Reading
