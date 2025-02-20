Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. Citigroup downgraded Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 796,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $14,122,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $14,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 414,138 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,797,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.