Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are heavily involved in developing, producing, or utilizing artificial intelligence technologies in their products or services. These stocks typically belong to companies that are leading the way in utilizing AI to improve processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation across various industries. Investors may be interested in these stocks for their potential to experience significant growth as AI technology becomes more widespread and adopted. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 160,139,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,585,977. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. 20,565,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,350. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. 22,121,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,109,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

