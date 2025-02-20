Bfsg LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

