BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.21 and last traded at $92.06, with a volume of 198716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.04.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 600.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 187,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

