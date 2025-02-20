BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.21 and last traded at $92.06, with a volume of 198716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.04.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
