BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $649.00 and last traded at $670.55. Approximately 420,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 658,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $674.00.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $489.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $629.29 and a 200-day moving average of $504.30.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

