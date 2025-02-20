Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 2,627 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $33,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,776,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

CSL opened at $350.89 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $339.10 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.65. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

