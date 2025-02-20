Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $114.84 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $114,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,877,000 after purchasing an additional 120,939 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,555,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,119,000 after purchasing an additional 125,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,547,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

CPRT stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

