Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after acquiring an additional 56,465 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 67,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK opened at $388.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.69 and a 200-day moving average of $368.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

