Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 49.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $22,663,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.