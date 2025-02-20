Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.520 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $274.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.27 and its 200 day moving average is $287.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Design Systems
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.