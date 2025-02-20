Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.520 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $274.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.27 and its 200 day moving average is $287.07.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.