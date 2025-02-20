Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

