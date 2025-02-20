Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Chubb by 49.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

NYSE CB opened at $266.37 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

