CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 16,982 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price target (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $641.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $239.66 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.35.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

