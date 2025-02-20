CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 242.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,976 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 224,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Stock Performance
Evergy stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Evergy
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evergy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.