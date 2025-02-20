CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 242.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,976 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 224,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

