CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 10,438 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.58. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.